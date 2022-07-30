Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $75.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.67.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

