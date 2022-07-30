Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 94,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,598,877 shares.The stock last traded at $33.59 and had previously closed at $32.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,250,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

