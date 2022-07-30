William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.29.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

