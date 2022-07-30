William Blair Weighs in on Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $9.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.18. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.