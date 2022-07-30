Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $145.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wingstop from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

WING stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 560.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 175,573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

