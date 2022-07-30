Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

