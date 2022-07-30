Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 18,971 Shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacifico Acquisition were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pacifico Acquisition by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacifico Acquisition by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacifico Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

