Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 192,605 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,335,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 286,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

