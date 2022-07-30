Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 103,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

