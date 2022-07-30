Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.
UTA Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTAA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31.
UTA Acquisition Profile
