Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTAA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

