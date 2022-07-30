Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.