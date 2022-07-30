Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIER. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,377,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,377,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,621,000.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIER opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Sierra Lake Acquisition

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.