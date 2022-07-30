Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,280 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,026.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,026.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.38 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.