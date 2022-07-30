Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 253.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 98,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.