Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,292 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $5,823,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLI opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

