Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 6,384.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

