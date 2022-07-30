Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 620,281 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

