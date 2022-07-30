Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.56. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.