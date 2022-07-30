Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 19,008 Shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Glenfarne Merger worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glenfarne Merger by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 578,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 405,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Glenfarne Merger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGMC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Glenfarne Merger Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.