Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,362 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in DiamondHead by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

DHHC stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

