Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,791 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.