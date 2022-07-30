Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $946,000 Position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 93,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CPAQU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Counter Press Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

