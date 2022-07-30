Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $946,000 Position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 93,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.
Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CPAQU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.
Counter Press Acquisition Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Counter Press Acquisition (CPAQU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Counter Press Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Counter Press Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.