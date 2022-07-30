Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Lights Acquisition by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 160,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Up 11.3 %

NLIT stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Profile

In other Northern Lights Acquisition news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

