Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,447,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

