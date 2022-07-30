Xerox’s (XRX) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XRX. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Xerox has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

