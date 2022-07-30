Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,005 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,005 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock worth $152,155,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after acquiring an additional 197,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,464 shares of the software’s stock worth $76,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -327.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485 over the last ninety days. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

