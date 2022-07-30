Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.