Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 195,254 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL Stock Up 1.2 %

XPEL opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 2.02.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at $125,461,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at $125,461,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,638 shares of company stock worth $11,148,645. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

