Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

