13,196 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

