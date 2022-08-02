1ST Source Bank Has $8.46 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

