2,733 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

