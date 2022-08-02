398 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after buying an additional 324,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $18,034,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.