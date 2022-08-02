398 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after buying an additional 324,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $18,034,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

