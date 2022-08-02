626 Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $222,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,700.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $398.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

