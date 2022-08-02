885 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

