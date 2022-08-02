AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.83.

AGCO opened at $107.18 on Friday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

