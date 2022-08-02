ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGESY. ING Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.88) to €45.50 ($46.91) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.69) to €42.70 ($44.02) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Trading Down 2.2 %

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

ageas SA/NV Dividend Announcement

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

