agilon health (AGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect agilon health to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGL stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Guggenheim decreased their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 711,053 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,223 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in agilon health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in agilon health by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

