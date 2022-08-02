Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Vistra by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.