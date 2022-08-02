Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Vistra by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.
Vistra Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 87.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.