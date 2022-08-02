Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 55,734 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

