Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,724 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Poshmark worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth about $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Poshmark by 565.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,549,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $401,864.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Poshmark Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $860.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.