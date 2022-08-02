Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 1,055 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

