Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lantheus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,161,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lantheus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

