Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 346.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,088,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union Dividend Announcement

WU opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

