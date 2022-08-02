Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $174,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $393.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

