Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 1,084.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

