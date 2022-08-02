Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.70. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.