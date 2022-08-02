Aigen Investment Management LP Has $670,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $7,873,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

