Aigen Investment Management LP Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after buying an additional 415,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Equifax by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,701,000 after buying an additional 189,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.