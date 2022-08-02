Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $723,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $252.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $248.63 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RE. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

